Swansea Entrepreneur Credits Navy Training for Career Success

A Royal Navy veteran from Swansea who now runs his own business is calling on more young people to consider joining the Armed Forces — saying the Navy gave him “discipline, independence and values that civilian life never could”.

After being medically discharged from the Navy following 14 years’ service, Tymoor Nabil, who served as a warfare specialist and assisted with English-Arabic translation, struggled to find stable employment. A grant from The RNBT (The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust) enabled the father of two to buy essential tools and equipment to launch his own business, Swans Bay Painting & Decorating & Cleaning, helping him rebuild his life.

Today, Tymoor is thriving as a self-employed tradesman and credits the Royal Navy for the mindset that helped him succeed.

“Every young person I meet, I tell them to think seriously about joining the Forces,” he said. “You learn discipline you’ll never learn from mum and dad or school. It gives you pride in being independent. It makes you the person you couldn’t be in civilian life. Respect, work ethic, morals, time management, attention to detail — you learn far more of that in the Armed Forces than anywhere else.”

He added that the mindset he learned in the Forces, together with the support he received from The RNBT, played a crucial part in helping him start his own successful small business.

“The RNBT helped me get on my feet. Starting a business is tough, especially when you leave the Forces, but their support coupled with the discipline and time management I’d learned during my time serving, made it possible.”

Tymoor is also mentor to 22-year-old apprentice Shane.

“I got chatting to Shane on a train a few years ago when he was on his way to Swansea to visit family,” explains Tymoor. “My stories of being in the Navy must have had an impact because a few years later he got back in touch to say he was moving to the area and could I give him a job. I was pleased to be in a position to take him on. I don’t just teach him how to paint and decorate but also how to manage and conduct himself, just like we were taught in the Forces. “The Navy gave me the foundations for the business I run today. It teaches you to be part of something bigger than yourself.”

The RNBT supports serving and former Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel and their families, providing advice and financial assistance to those facing hardship or needing help to rebuild their lives.

Debbie Dollner, CEO of The RNBT, said: