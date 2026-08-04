Swansea Engineering Firm Celebrates 20 Years at Purpose-Built Facility

A Swansea engineering business with roots stretching back more than 40 years in the city has celebrated 20 years at its purpose-built Felinfach facility.

Now part of the Quartzelec organisation, the Swansea operation marked the occasion with a summer celebration. Employees and invited guests enjoyed traditional fish and chips, outdoor games and the opportunity to reflect on the people, achievements and milestones that have shaped the site's success over the last two decades.

The anniversary marks an important milestone in a journey that began at Swansea Docks in 1981, where the business operated as Teamseed for almost 20 years before becoming part of the engineering group that is today known as Quartzelec.

In 2006, the business relocated to Felinfach Industrial Estate as part of Swansea's wider regeneration programme, helping preserve specialist engineering skills within the region whilst creating a modern facility capable of supporting future growth. Supported through collaboration with the Welsh Development Agency and wider public and private sector investment, the move ensured that a long-established local engineering business remained firmly rooted in the region while contributing to Swansea's ongoing regeneration.

Today, the Felinfach facility employs around 40 people, including six apprentices, and delivers specialist maintenance, repair, overhaul and engineering services for rotating electrical machines to customers across Wales and the wider UK, specifically in heavy industries including steel making, as well as the petrochemical and marine sectors.

Simon O'Leary, Business Manager at Quartzelec Swansea, said:

“Reaching 20 years at Felinfach is a proud moment for everyone connected with the business. Over the past two decades, the site has established itself as an important part of the South Wales engineering community, supporting customers across a wide range of industries while developing the skills and expertise of our people. The anniversary provided an excellent opportunity to celebrate that success and recognise the contribution of the people who have helped make the Swansea operation what it is today.”

Among those attending the celebration was Peter Owen, one of the original owners of Teamseed, who helped steer the business through significant change and the move from Swansea Docks to Felinfach.

Peter said:

“It was fantastic to see the business marking this milestone. While the company has evolved over the years, there remains a strong connection to its Swansea roots and the engineering expertise that established its reputation. Seeing the operation continue to thrive 20 years after the move to Felinfach is a source of great pride.”

The event was organised by Michelle Ritchie, who helped bring colleagues and guests together to celebrate the occasion.

Michelle added: