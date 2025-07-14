Swansea County Rugby Club Confirm Sponsor for Next Season

One of Wales’ largest developers has been confirmed as a major sponsor for Pontarddulais RFC for the 2025/26 season.

Persimmon Homes has committed £6,000 from its Community Champions pot – which sees nearly £50,000 go to good causes and much-valued organisations across Wales each year – to the club. It follows other donations as part of a long-term partnership with the club.

Established in 1881, the club has two senior teams, a women’s team, a youth team, and eleven junior sides. Their first men’s team play in the WRU Men’s Admiral National Leagues.

Persimmon Homes currently has an application for bringing more than 500 zero-carbon ready homes to the town, which is currently with Swansea Council for determination.

The plans include a primary school, a community building, housing association properties, parks, playing fields, and financial contributions to outdoor sports and public transport improvements in the area.

The accredited five-star developer’s Community Champions scheme has also recently supported Pontarddulais Cricket Club and the Pontarddulais Agricultural Show.

Persimmon Homes West Wales’ sales director, Sharon Bouhali, said:

“Persimmon is proud of the partnership we have built with Pontarddulais RFC over the years, so we are delighted to be an official sponsor with them for the forthcoming season. “Clubs like this play an excellent role in the town, bringing the people together over the love of sport and providing a place for the community to meet. “Part of our mission as a housebuilder is to leave a positive and lasting legacy where we are, creating a sense of place, and supporting the local community. That is why we are so passionate about helping Pontarddulais RFC.”

Huw Thomas, Director, Secretary and Club Operations Manager, Pontarddulais RFC, said: