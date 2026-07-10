Swansea Council Set to Consider Selling Stadium to the Swans

Swansea Council is set to consider selling the Swansea.com stadium to the Swans in a deal aimed at boosting its bid for a return to the Premier League while delivering wider benefits for the city.

Swansea Council's Cabinet is being asked to approve the sale of the authority's freehold interest to its new American owners including Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Croatia World Cup legend Luca Modric.

Under the proposed agreement, the club would gain ownership of the stadium, creating new opportunities to increase income, attract investment and support its long-term ambitions.

The proposed sale is still subject to ongoing negotiations between the council and the club and the details remain commercially confidential.

The negotiations are supported by an independent valuation of the property carried out on behalf of the council.

The proposal forms part of the council's wider commitment to supporting both professional and grassroots sport across Swansea.

Alongside ongoing investment in community sports facilities, the council is also working with the Ospreys to invest £7.6 million at St Helen's to create a new long-term home for the Ospreys and support the future of professional rugby in the city.

Council Leader Cllr Rob Stewart said: