Swansea Council Launches Public Consultation on City Centre and Waterfront Plan

Swansea residents are set to have their say on the future of their city centre and waterfront.

Swansea Council’s Cabinet is being asked to approve a public consultation on a new draft placemaking plan for the areas.

The plan – in draft form now, allowing the public help shape the final version – sets out a vision for improving the city centre and waterfront over the next decade.

It covers everything from new homes and jobs to improved public spaces, walking and cycling routes, cultural activity and major regeneration opportunities.

If Cabinet approval is given on February 19, the consultation would run from late this month and through most of March. A summary version of the plan would be published in easy-to-understand form. Access to consultation opportunities would be publicised in advance.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s Cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism, said:

“This consultation will give residents a real opportunity to shape the future of their city centre and waterfront. “Swansea has already seen huge change in recent years as part of our £1bn regeneration programme, and this plan sets out the next steps in creating a greener, more vibrant and more welcoming city for everyone. “I’d encourage as many people as possible to take part.”

The draft plan – full title Future Swansea: A Placemaking Plan for Swansea City Centre and Waterfront – has been informed by earlier engagement with more than 1,200 residents, businesses and organisations.

It outlines proposed improvements across five key areas of the city centre and waterfront, along with a series of priority regeneration projects.

Together, they aim to make the city an even better place to live, work and visit.

The work sits alongside the city’s ongoing council-driven £1bn regeneration programme; this is delivering new homes, major leisure destinations, office space, green infrastructure and improvements to the city’s cultural and visitor offer.