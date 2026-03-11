Swansea Council Backs Local Football with £750,000 Boost

Playing football across Swansea is set to become more attractive to an increasingly wide range of people thanks to new plans being driven by Swansea Council.

An early result of the strategy will see the council work with the Cymru Football Foundation (CFF) to make major improvements to changing facilities at three popular sports field sites.

The CFF is the charitable arm of the sport’s national governing body the FAW.

The £750,000 investment will see members of community clubs benefit from new facilities.

Council cabinet member Andrew Stevens said:

“It’s great that we’ve secured this substantial funding from CFF to help make football yet more popular across Swansea. “The improvement work on playing field changing rooms at Trallwn Fields, Cwm Level and Ynystawe Park will encourage more people to get involved with grassroots sport. “Once built, the facilities will be attractive to existing players and many others – including women and girls, amongst whom we’re already seeing huge participation growth across the city – who perhaps don’t play right now. “The work on these new facilities will support a planned £1m council investment in upgrading football facilities.”

Aled Lewis, director at the CFF, said:

“The Cymru Football Foundation is committed to investing in facilities that inspire communities. These much-needed investments across Swansea will be essential for the growth of the game. “Through collaboration with Swansea Council, we’re ensuring grassroots players have safe, community-led environments for everyone to enjoy. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact they’re going to have once they’ve been completed.”

The council’s new local football strategy – driven by its sports development team in partnership with CFF and the FAW – aims to improve chances of playing the sport over the coming years.

Improvements will include high-quality, inclusive changing facilities with upgrades to modern standards making them attractive and accessible to a more diverse group of users.

The Swansea CFF grant will help the council work on upgrading changing rooms at the three sports fields at Trallwn, Cwm Level and Ynystawe. The sites are well used and an established part of the operation of several clubs as well as the Swansea Senior and Junior Football Leagues.

Designs will be created and the work will be subject to planning approval which will include studies such as ecological surveys. Clubs have been engaged in the process to inform the designs which – once finalised and agreed with funders and planners – will be shared with all stakeholders.

The grant will free up council funds for use on improving other football facilities around Swansea, including Cadle Mill, at Blaen-Y-Maes, and Bonymaen Park.