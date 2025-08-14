Swansea Council and Ospreys Agree to Finalise St Helen’s Lease

Swansea Council and the Ospreys have agreed to finalise a lease allowing the rugby club to manage the historic St Helen’s ground from the coming months.

Council leader Rob Stewart and Ospreys chief executive officer Lance Bradley signed the agreement at the seafront venue.

The Ospreys plan to make St Helen’s their home and this month secured planning permission to transform the ground into a modern facility with a capacity of more than 8,000.

The council’s investment in the transformation remains conditional.

Rob Stewart said:

“Our agreement to finalise a lease is a further indicator that the Ospreys can continue moving ahead with their plans to remain in Swansea and transform St Helen’s. “We’re doing everything we can to support the Ospreys. It’s vitally important for sport and the local economy that the club continue to be based in Swansea – and we’re working together to make that happen.”

The St Helen's transformation will complement the aim to develop an international sports science park for Swansea.

The Ospreys’ plans for the ground include a new all-weather pitch, new stands and the relocation of another, and refurbishment of the north terrace with a canopy.

The plan is for St Helen’s to operate as a venue for all standards of rugby, including community level. Swansea RFC and Swansea University would remain there.

The WRU is consulting over the future of the four rugby regions which has caused some uncertainty for rugby fans.

The council and club agree that the work at St Helen’s will progress in line with any WRU decisions on the future structure of the regions.

The council is working with Swansea Cricket Club who are joining with Swansea Civil Service CC to play at an improved Sketty Lane ground from next summer. It's working with Bishop Gore school to improve sports facilities on its main campus; pupils will continue to also use the Sketty Lane site.