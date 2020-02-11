Swansea Confirmed as Britain’s Best Large Indoor Market

Swansea has Britain’s best large indoor market – it’s official!

Swansea Market won the 2020 title in a competition run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

Awards judges praised the city centre venue for championing local entrepreneurs, its central location and its rich history.

The market is at the heart of the city dating back to the 14th century and forms part of a multi-million-pound development plan. A previous award winner, Swansea market has not rested on its laurels, providing evidence of year on year improvement and new initiatives to ensure its continued success and rejuvenation to meet a new generation of customers and businesses.

It is enshrined in its local community and welcomes that local community with performance, activity awareness events and charity fund raising.

A lettings policy has a foundation of long-established businesses but also the flexibility to be a test bed for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

A proactive traders committee exists, recognised by NMTF, and the future is exciting. Grant funding for capital investment over the next 2 years is planned to enhance the visitor experience and broaden its appeal to a wider demographic.

The market was also saluted for its place within the city centre regeneration programme, its plans to evolve to meet the changing needs of local people, its marketing activity and the way in which the council and traders work together to build success.

It also made the top four in the favourite market category of the 2020 Great British Market Awards, a category heavily influenced by public voting. The title was taken by Newcastle.

Managed by Swansea Council, the market is the permanent home to more than 100 businesses. It hosts casual traders, puts on regular events and attracts around 80,000 shoppers every week.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“Swansea previously won the best large indoor market title five years ago – it’s good to have it back! “Our market is a beating heart of the city centre and will become increasingly popular and busy as our wider £1bn regeneration work evolves. These are exciting times for the city centre and its fabulous market. “I thank the traders and council officers for their hard work in helping to achieve this new honour – and the Swansea public for continuing to be great supporters of their market.”

Council city centre manager Lisa Wells said:

“We’re delighted that Swansea Market has again been recognised as a best in Britain. “The awards were very competitive so it was great to win this prize; it shows how loved the market is. “We thank the market traders, shoppers and staff for continuing to help make the location a must-visit location in Swansea city centre – and everyone who voted for it in the favourite market category.”

Nick Jones, chair of the Swansea Market Traders Federation, said:

“It’s wonderful to see this venue saluted on a national level. “Swansea Market is one of the city’s great icons, with a compelling local flavour. “My sincere thanks and congratulations to all our traders, customers and council officers who support us.”

Winners were announced at an event in Birmingham on January 30. The Great British Market Awards is sponsored by Blachere Illumination.