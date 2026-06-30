Swansea Coach Opens Functional Fitness Gym in SA1

A community-driven, functional fitness gym in Swansea will open its doors on July 4.

Elysium Training Club will offer dedicated functional fitness and weightlifting classes, as well as open gym sessions for athletes and gym-goers of all levels.

It is managed and coached by Swansea local Peter Crudge, who has a BSc in Sports Fitness and Coaching and holds a number of coaching qualifications including CrossFit level 2, Personal Training level 3 and British Weightlifting level 2.

Elysium’s doors will open on Saturday 4 July, with a free launch weekend offering coached sessions at 9:00am and 10:30am, followed by an open gym. Each session will include a lifting piece followed by a partner workout, giving people the chance to experience how classes will run, meet the team and get a feel for the gym and community.

On Sunday 5th July, Elysium will be open from 10.30am-12:00pm, with Coffee Koub also on site for a post-work out coffee.

From July 6th, the gym will be open and operating a seven-days-a-week timetable.

Co-founder Peter Crudge said: