Swansea Coach Opens Functional Fitness Gym in SA1

A community-driven, functional fitness gym in Swansea will open its doors on July 4.
Elysium Training Club will offer dedicated functional fitness and weightlifting classes, as well as open gym sessions for athletes and gym-goers of all levels.
It is managed and coached by Swansea local Peter Crudge, who has a BSc in Sports Fitness and Coaching and holds a number of coaching qualifications including CrossFit level 2, Personal Training level 3 and British Weightlifting level 2.
Elysium’s doors will open on Saturday 4 July, with a free launch weekend offering coached sessions at 9:00am and 10:30am, followed by an open gym. Each session will include a lifting piece followed by a partner workout, giving people the chance to experience how classes will run, meet the team and get a feel for the gym and community.
On Sunday 5th July, Elysium will be open from 10.30am-12:00pm, with Coffee Koub also on site for a post-work out coffee.
From July 6th, the gym will be open and operating a seven-days-a-week timetable.
Co-founder Peter Crudge said:
“I know how powerful it can be when someone finds the right gym, the right coach and the right group of people. It can change how they see themselves, what they believe they’re capable of and give them a community they genuinely feel part of. Elysium Training Club has grown from wanting to bring a community together.
“The aim is to create a properly coached functional fitness gym in Swansea for people of all levels. Elysium will offer structured classes, strength and conditioning, Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics and skill development, engine sessions and open gym access.
“It will be suitable for complete beginners, people returning to training, regular gym-goers and experienced or competitive athletes. Every class will be coached, scalable and designed to give members a clear structure rather than leaving them to figure everything out alone.
“I don’t want Elysium to be just another gym. I want it to be a place where beginners feel welcomed rather than intimidated, experienced athletes are challenged properly and everyone receives the coaching, structure and support they need to improve.
“The gym will also place a big focus on community. We want people to train hard, enjoy the process, support each other and feel proud to be part of something. The right training environment can give people confidence, friendships, purpose and a genuine sense of belonging. That is what fitness gave me, and that is what I hope Elysium can give to other people across Swansea.”