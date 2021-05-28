Swansea City to Contest the Most Valuable Fixture in World Football

On Saturday, Brentford and Swansea City will contest the most valuable fixture in world football.

According to analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, the victor will earn a total revenue uplift of c.£170m over the next three seasons, rising to c.£280m if the club avoids relegation in their first season in the Premier League. This is comprised of projected increases to their own commercial and matchday revenues and secured central Premier League revenues primarily relating to broadcast rights (c.£95m), and parachute payments in 2022/23 and 2023/24 should they be relegated (c.£75m).

These projections assume that the COVID-19 restrictions, which have limited attendances in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, will ease, allowing the 2021/22 season to be played in front of full capacities. If the 2021/2022 season were to continue to see reduced capacities or even further games played behind closed doors, the potential increase would be lower, but is still estimated at a minimum of c.£155m.

Tim Bridge, a director in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, commented:

“Saturday’s winner-takes-all contest at Wembley will be another fantastic advert for the Championship, as Brentford and Swansea compete for a place in the Premier League – the most lucrative prize in world football. “This fixture is always an exciting moment in the calendar, but it takes on increased importance this season as football begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of fans to stadia across the country over the last few weeks has offered football clubs an opportunity to reconnect with their supporters, and it will continue this weekend with 10,000 Bees and Swans supporters set to attend Wembley.

Bridge concluded: