Swansea City Signs New Contract with Peter Lynn & Partners

Swansea City has signed a new three-year agreement with Peter Lynn & Partners, which will see the regional law firm retained as the club's official legal partner.

Entering its fourth year, the relationship between both organisations continues to go from strength to strength, and this new deal extends the partnership until at least 2023.

The new agreement will see the law firm's branding included on a number of Swansea City assets, including the rear of away shirts, as well as holding the naming rights to an executive lounge on level three at the Liberty Stadium.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with the Swans,” said senior partner Peter Lynn. “This new deal not only cements our involvement in the club for the next three years, but it will also be great to watch the games from our own lounge.”

As the club's official legal partner, the Swansea-based law firm will continue to offer the extended Swansea City family full access to its portfolio of legal services.

“Our involvement with Swansea City stretches back many years and we are extremely proud to continue to offer our services, not only to the club and players, but to Swans staff, the academy section and supporters,” added Peter.

The partnership renewal with the Swans comes at a time of growth for Peter Lynn & Partners, who recently opened a new office in Llanelli, which will spearhead the widening of the firm's presence in west Wales.

“We cover all aspects of law and, through our network of community offices and recent recruitment drive, we are fast approaching a team of over 100 staff, making us one of the largest firms in the region,” said Peter.

From will writing to multi-million-pound commercial deals, the breadth of service was a key driver for the football club as it seeks to maintain a legal partner that helps it build for the future.