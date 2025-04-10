Swansea City Centre Project Creates New Work Opportunities

A high-profile Swansea city centre development has brought work for hundreds of people including some who had previously been unemployed or had faced barriers to employment.

The Kier Group workforce and sub-contractors attached to Swansea Council’s Y Storfa project number up to around 45 every day.

Among them – helped into work by council community benefits initiative Beyond Bricks and Mortar – are a number of workers hired by the firm in the early days of the scheme.

Once complete, Y Stofa will be a key part of the council’s £1 billion regeneration of Swansea.

Trainee site manager Jack Shaddick is a Kier degree apprentice studying construction management.

He said:

“I’m proud to be working on such an important building in my home city. “Every day is different in my role – there’s never the same problem to solve, the same task to complete or even the same project to work on. “There’s a wide variety of jobs in the construction industry so I’m excited to be part of it.”

Jack is a student at Sheffield Hallam University.

Architectural engineering university student Joe Eynon is on a 12-month placement with Kier, specialising in design management. Joe is a student at Plymouth University.

He said:

“I was attracted to the construction industry because it offers the ability to make towns and cities more inviting and environmentally friendly. “My role with Kier has allowed me to make a real-life impact on the Y Storfa project.”

Andy Gough, of Swansea, is a labourer, traffic marshal and hoist operator. His previous experience included warehouse and factory work.

He said:

“After being unemployed for around seven months, this Y Storfa opportunity is having a great positive impact on my life. “I’ve been able to broaden my skillset and I’m being treated really well by everybody here – the Kier workforce is really supportive.”

Council cabinet member Elliott King, said:

“It’s great to see new work opportunities coming as a result of Beyond Bricks and Mortar linking in with our fantastic Y Storfa development. “It illustrates our holistic approach to regeneration, allowing local communities to benefit from physical regeneration projects, particularly getting people into work. “I thank Kier, our main contractors on Y Storfa, working with us to create a number of new posts to help them deliver Y Storfa on our behalf.”

Ian Rees, regional director at Kier, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the team we have working on Y Storfa. “The team has a great mix of experienced individuals and those learning their trade with us, as well as varied background which have all contributed to the project’s success so far. “It’s fantastic to hear that we are having such a positive impact on the lives of people in the area and will endeavour to continue doing so.”

Y Storfa, in the former BHS store at the corner of Oxford Street and Princess Way, is on course for completion this year (note: 2025).

Council-run services based there will include the contact centre, Housing Options, lifelong learning and the main public library and new children’s library, as well as the West Glamorgan Archive Service and other useful resources.

Non-council tenants at Y Storfa are set to include the Swansea office of Careers Wales, the main base of Citizens Advice Swansea Neath Port Talbot, and Swansea University’s South Wales Miners' Library.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“Y Storfa will be a fantastic location for people from across the city to access key services, to meet and the spend quality free time. “It’ll be at the heart of our regeneration drive, standing next to Castle Square which is due to receive a greener new look. “It’s great to see progress being made on our repurposing of this very large city centre site for public services. “This area of the city centre is being transformed with a great mix of public and private sector investment. “Castle Gardens is going to be greener and more welcoming, there are plans for new homes above McDonald’s, and new homes and businesses at the former Castle Cinema.”

Funders of Y Storfa include the Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme.