Swansea City Centre Conference & Exhibition Announced for 2022

The first conference and exhibition to take place in the new Swansea Arena has been announced.

Businesses, campaigners, employers and anyone interested in Swansea’s future are invited to attend the Swansea City Centre Conference & Exhibition, which takes place in the Arena on March 17, 2022.

The event, which launched in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is an opportunity for city centre retailers, regional businesses, community projects and not-for-profit organisations to raise their profile and make connections.

Exhibitors and attendees will be able to find out about the exciting projects currently underway in the city, hear from thought leaders and decision makers, and help shape the vision for a vibrant and successful city.

The event, whose main sponsors are Coastal Housing and Pobl Group, will feature five exhibition zones:

Creative and Digital

Development and Investment

Energy and Environment

Destination Swansea

The Regional Zone.

The conference has been organised by 4theRegion, a membership alliance working to bring about positive change in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Dawn Lyle, founder and chair of 4theRegion, said:

“We’re delighted to be bringing this exciting conference and exhibition back following two years of suspension due to the pandemic. Whether you want to know more about what’s happening in Swansea City Centre, raise the profile of your business or project, or get involved in conversations to help shape the future, there are so many great reasons to be part of this event. “The City Centre Conference & Exhibition will bring together all those who are ambitious for the future of Swansea – the entrepreneurs, the creative people, the visionaries and the campaigners who are making change happen. It will change the way people think about Swansea and tell the story of its emerging future.”

Lisa Mart, General Manager, Swansea Arena added:

“When I was first announced as General Manager for Swansea Arena, 4TheRegion were one of the first organisations to reach out and offer support to me and my new team. They were the perfect example of the welcoming and friendly South West Wales business community that we have now come to know – and so we are really delighted that they will be the first convention in our venue and that the purpose of it will be about celebrating all this beautiful area has to offer.”

The event takes place at Swansea Arena from 10am to 8pm on March 17 2022. Booking details can be found here: https://bit.ly/ItsYourSwansea2021

Anyone interested in exhibiting can contact Zoe Antrobus: [email protected]