Swansea City Centre Community Services Hub Formally Opened

Swansea city centre's community services hub has formally opened.

Y Storfa, at the repurposed BHS department store in Oxford Street, was officially opened by Julie James MS, Counsel General and Minister for Delivery. Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart and Cabinet member for culture, human rights and equalities Elliott King were alongside her.

The Welsh Government was the project's key funder through its Transforming Towns initiative. The council delivered the scheme as part of its £1 billion city regeneration programme. Main contractors were Kier.

Councillor Rob Stewart said:

“It’s fantastic that Y Storfa has enjoyed successful public and formal openings – and that so many people have already visited and given us great feedback. “It’ll deliver essential services to people from across Swansea and will help drive new business to nearby traders. “It’ll be even better when we complete our ongoing transformation of the neighbouring Castle Square which will soon be greener and more welcoming than ever.”

Jayne Bryant, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said:

“With the opening of Y Storfa, we’re bringing essential services together under one roof – making support more accessible while creating a vibrant hub that strengthens Swansea’s community and boosts local businesses. I’m proud that our Welsh Government Transforming Town programme helped to fund this project, and I’m delighted that so many residents of all ages are already using this fantastic space.”

Visitors can find the city's Central Library at Y Storfa, alongside a specially designed library area for children, with soft furnishings and sensory play. The council's Housing Options and Housing Support services are there, along with the West Glamorgan Archive Service and a number of other council services. Careers Wales and Citizens Advice Swansea Neath Port Talbot have bases there, and other services such as Swansea University's South Wales Miners' Library have set up at Y Storfa.

Ian Rees, regional director for Kier Construction Western & Wales, said:

“It has been fantastic to see Y Storfa buzzing with life since it opened. Delivering this vibrant space in the heart of Swansea city centre embodies our commitment to creating sustainable, community-focused facilities that will benefit future generations for decades to come. We look forward to seeing Y Storfa thriving and to continuing our strong relationship with Swansea Council.”

Wendy Williams, operational development manager at Careers Wales, said:

“We’re delighted to be providing our careers service from the new Y Storfa hub in Swansea. Our team of dedicated advisers and employability coaches are here to offer free, expert support and guidance to help people every step of the way towards achieving their goals.”

Caroline Newman, chief officer of Citizens Advice Swansea Neath Port Talbot, said:

“Citizens Advice Swansea Neath Port Talbot are already settling in to Y Storfa. Access for clients is much easier and the surroundings warm, bright and welcoming. Having the right environment is far more conducive to helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Sian Williams, head of Cultural Collections Engagement and Curation at Swansea University, said: