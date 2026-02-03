Swansea City Centre Community Hub Records Strong Early Success

Staff and visitors at Swansea’s new city centre community hub are delighted by the experience of being there.

Y Storfa opened just over two months ago and has had thousands of visitors and continues to be busy every day.

People enjoying time in the venue – at the junction of Oxford Street and Princess Way – say the things they like include the building’s city centre location, its welcoming open spaces and the modern, bright look.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“We’re delighted that public and staff feedback from the early weeks at Y Storfa has been so positive. “Public comments continue to be fantastic; our staff & partners love working here. It’s proving to be a real success.”

Jean Blair, of social group Mentro Allan which meets regularly at Y Storfa, said:

“We really enjoy meeting here. Y Storfa has welcoming staff, plenty of comfortable space and is in a central location.”

Sian Williams, of Swansea University’s South Wales Miners’ Library which is now based at Y Storfa, said:

“We’re much more accessible here and are delighted with the number of people who’ve called in and continue to do so. We’re open to everybody and it’s great to welcome a range of visitors.”

Judith Porch, the council’s lifelong learning service co-ordinator, said:

“With so many services being in one space, Y Storfa is connecting people. “It’s also great for supporting our learners – you can see how people are enjoying the experience. “We’ve seen a huge interest in our lifelong learning classes at Y Storfa – our IT classes at the venue are now completely full but enrolment re-opens after Easter.”

Council employee Andrea Jones now spends around four or five days working at Y Storfa every week.

The senior revenues and benefits officer said:

“Y Storfa has made it easy for customers to access many services in one place. “I had a customer who came in for a query about benefits who was then able to go straight to housing options. It makes it much more convenient being in the same location.”

Cllr Stewart added:

“Thousands of people have already enjoyed what Y Storfa has to offer; they like its accessible and compelling mix of essential services provided by the council and other key organisations. “There's been a significant uplift in visitors compared to previous locations used by the services based there – and Y Storfa has remained busy into the new year. “I urge everybody to pop in and enjoy all it has to offer!”

Council services such as the main central library and the children’s library have been busy since relocating to the building that once housed department store BHS.

December saw the number of new central library members up by more than 670 – more than three times higher than monthly averages. The number of items issued by the children's team is higher than normal.

The South Wales Miners' Library and the local team from Citizens Advice are among those seeing rises in their number of visitors. The West Glamorgan Archive Service and Careers Wales office are among the other local services remaining busy.

Services based at Y Storfa were previously located in a variety of locations.

Y Storfa was delivered by the council. Funders include the Welsh Government's Transforming Towns programme.