Swansea Charity Calls for Donations of Returned or Surplus Stock

A charity is calling on businesses to consider donating surplus or returned stock to turn unused goods into community support.
Faith in Families is providing free nappies and wipes to families across Swansea thanks to a growing partnership with Pura and The Multibank UK through the Faith in Families Cwtch Mawr Multibank.
Through The Multibank UK model co-created with Amazon UK, surplus goods from businesses are redistributed to families via trusted community organisations.
Cherrie Bija, CEO of Faith in Families, said:
“Families are under huge pressure right now, and it’s often the basics that become the hardest to afford. Nappies are something every parent needs, but for many, they’re a constant worry. This partnership with Pura is helping us respond in a practical way getting essential items to families when they need them most.
“But the need is growing, and there is more that can be done. Businesses have a real opportunity to be part of the solution.”