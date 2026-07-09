Swansea Businesses Unite to Celebrate Child of Wales Awards Sponsors’ Evening

Businesses and organisations from across Wales came together in Swansea to celebrate the fifth year of the Child of Wales Awards at a special sponsors' evening.

Held on the rooftop terrace of the headquarters of Redkite Solicitors in Princess Quarter, which was developed by Kartay, the event brought together sponsors, charity partners and supporters ahead of this year's awards ceremony, which will take place at Swansea Building Society Arena on 2 October 2026.

Guests heard updates about this year's awards. Highlights included the announcement of Young Performer Award winner Lucciano Mortimore as the new Child of Wales Ambassador, following a performance alongside his grandfather Frankie and mother Marisa.

Charity partners bigmoose and Wales Air Ambulance Charity also shared heartfelt stories demonstrating the lasting impact of the awards.

Blanche Sainsbury, Founder and CEO of the Child of Wales Awards, said:

“As we celebrate the fifth year of the Child of Wales Awards, it was incredibly special to bring together the sponsors, charity partners and supporters who make this event possible. The awards have grown into a truly meaningful celebration of Wales' extraordinary children and young people, and evenings like this remind us that we are part of a community united by a shared desire to recognise and champion their achievements. We're hugely grateful to Redkite Solicitors for hosting us in such a fantastic setting.”

Paul James, Partner and Head of Commercial Services at Redkite Solicitors, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the Child of Wales Awards community to our new headquarters in Princess Quarter. Our new offices were designed to create a welcoming space that brings people together, so it was wonderful to see them hosting an event that celebrates such an important cause. We look forward to supporting the Child of Wales Awards and wish everyone involved every success for this year's ceremony.”

Managing Director at Kartay, Ian Morgan, added:

“From the outset, our vision for this development was to create a modern, high-quality building that would contribute to Swansea's regeneration while providing flexible spaces where businesses and communities could come together. Seeing the building being used to host such an inspiring event, celebrating young people from across Wales, is exactly the kind of positive impact we hoped it would have.”

Sponsors for the 2026 awards include Blue Tiger Marketing, Owens Group UK, LBS Builders Merchants, Westacres Homes Limited, Castell Howell Foods Ltd, Swansea City Football Club, Gower College Swansea, Green Hat Consulting, Commonwealth Games Wales, Sinclair Group, JCP Solicitors, The Trade Centre Group, Swansea Building Society, Aspris, Browne Jacobson, Azets, CJCH Solicitors, ULTRA, BDP Wales, Route Media and Lunia 3.