Swansea Business Guide Launches

A Swansea Business Guide has been launched in a bid to support entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish or grow their ventures in the city.

The guide provides practical advice from details on grants and funding opportunities to information about recruitment, innovation and sustainability.

Produced by Swansea Council, it highlights the city’s strengths and growth sectors and covers topics such as doing business in Swansea, sustainable development, skills and recruitment, and innovation and technology.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Swansea is a city on the rise, with major regeneration schemes transforming the area and creating new opportunities for businesses of all sizes. “The new Swansea Business Guide is a valuable resource that brings together all the information, advice and support available to help businesses succeed. “There has never been a better time to set up your business here, and we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs and investors to thrive in Swansea.”

As well as the business guide, the council is also promoting Swansea It’s Local – a free online directory designed to connect local businesses with local customers.

Optimised for mobile users, the platform makes it simple for residents and visitors to search for local services and for businesses to add their details free of charge, helping to keep trade and investment within the local economy.

Download the business guide here.