Swansea Building Society Reports £117.5m in Mortgage Lending as Outlook Improves for Borrowers

Swansea Building Society has reported a strong year for mortgage lending, completing £117.5 million in gross mortgage lending during 2025, up from £111.0 million in 2024.

The Society said improving market conditions had begun to support greater affordability for mortgage customers.

With interest rates easing towards the end of the year and expectations of further reductions in 2026, the Society believes confidence is gradually returning to the mortgage market. Against this backdrop, demand for mortgages remained resilient throughout 2025.

Performance across the Society was led by the Swansea team, which incorporates both the Swansea and Mumbles branches. Together, the two branches delivered more than £48.0 million in mortgage completions, making them the best performing team across the Society during the year.

The results reflect the Society’s long-established face-to-face relationship banking model, it said, with decisions made locally by experienced, qualified mortgage professionals who work closely with customers and mortgage brokers. This approach continues to support a wide range of borrowers, including first-time buyers, home movers and those looking to remortgage, particularly during a period of economic uncertainty, the Society added.

At branch level, Mumbles Branch Manager Tony Rees recorded the highest individual mortgage completions across the Society in 2025, totalling £20.0 million. Based at the Mumbles branch for more than three years, Tony manages mortgage relationships across Swansea West and Gower and is a well-known and trusted presence within the local community.

Meanwhile, Swansea Branch Manager David Osterland achieved the second highest completions across the Society, with £18.3 million in gross mortgage lending. Appointed to the role a year ago after relocating from the Society’s Cowbridge branch, David returned to his home city of Swansea and quickly established strong momentum, supporting customers at every stage of their home-buying journey.

The Society also attributed the strong performance to recent changes within its Swansea-based relationship team, which has strengthened customer support and service capacity. As a result, both Swansea and Mumbles branches recorded their highest ever annual growth in mortgage balances, since opening in 2019 and 2010 respectively.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said: