Swansea Building Society Renews Season Partnership with Cardiff Business Club for 2025/26

Swansea Building Society has renewed its commitment as a Season Partner to Cardiff Business Club for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The partnership marks the continuation of a strong and valued relationship between one of Wales’s most respected financial institutions and one of its most influential business forums.

As an independent mutual dedicated to supporting its members and local communities for over 100 years, Swansea Building Society’s continued support reflects its belief in the importance of fostering professional relationships, encouraging business dialogue, and supporting organisations that help shape the economic and civic life of Wales.

By remaining a Season Partner, the Society will continue to play an active role in Cardiff Business Club’s vibrant calendar of events, which brings together leaders from across Wales and beyond to share ideas, build relationships and learn from some of the UK’s most prominent speakers.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, commented:

“We are proud to renew our affiliation with Cardiff Business Club for another season. As a business rooted in Wales for over a century, we value the opportunity to engage with the wider business community and support platforms that encourage conversation, collaboration and leadership. The Club plays a vital role in creating those connections and we’re pleased to continue our association with such a well-established and respected institution.”

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, added:

“Swansea Building Society has been a trusted and engaged partner of the Club, and we’re delighted to have them on board again for the 2025/26 season. Their commitment to Wales and to building meaningful business relationships aligns perfectly with the Club’s ethos. We look forward to continuing this valued partnership in the year ahead.”

The Cardiff Business Club season offers a unique opportunity for members and partners to come together to hear from high-profile speakers, discuss key business trends, and make valuable connections that extend far beyond its event series.

For more information about the club visit cardiffbusinessclub.org