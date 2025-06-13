Swansea Building Society Launches New Mobile App

Swansea Building Society has officially launched its new mobile app.

The new digital service marks a significant step forward for the Society it said, enabling customers to transfer funds between existing Society accounts, withdraw funds to nominated accounts (subject to account terms), and set and monitor personal savings goals.

The platform also gives users access to mortgage information, secure messaging with the Society’s team, and the ability to manage marketing preferences and voting options for the Society’s AGM.

In doing so, Swansea Building Society becomes the first Welsh building society to offer a dedicated savings app — which it described as another milestone in its journey to deliver greater accessibility for members across Wales and beyond.

Initially launched via the web in early April, followed by an iOS release in May, the app is now also available on Android devices. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Security has been a core focus during the app’s development, which spanned 12 to 18 months. The result is an app that includes biometric authentication such as Face ID and Touch ID. Throughout the development process, Swansea Building Society said it aimed to provide a high-quality, secure user experience while maintaining the core values that set the Society apart.

It said that while this new service offers convenience and flexibility for customers who prefer to manage their finances digitally, it is intended to enhance — not replace — the Society’s longstanding commitment to personal, face-to-face service through its branch network.

Nick Longar, Head of IT at Swansea Building Society, said:

“We developed the app and online platform using a phased approach to ensure everything met our standards for usability and security. It’s a major advancement for the Society, giving our customers access to their accounts in a way that suits their lifestyle — all while keeping their information safe and secure.”

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, added:

“This launch represents a pivotal moment for us as we continue to evolve to meet our customers’ needs. Our digital service complements the personal approach that has always been central to our ethos. With this latest development, we are proud to offer more choice, more flexibility, and even better service — without compromising on what makes us different.”

The launch of the new app and online service follows the Society’s fourth consecutive year of record growth.

The Society remains one of the few financial institutions in the UK that receives no wholesale funding or support from the Bank of England in the form of cheap funding. Its balance sheet is funded entirely by customer savings balances and its own capital reserves built up from retained profits over many years.