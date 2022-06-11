Swansea Building Society Joins PRIMIS Mortgage Network’s Panel

PRIMIS Mortgage Network is a long-established mortgage and protection network offering a comprehensive panel of mortgage lenders, as well as protection and general insurance providers.

The Network provides mortgage and protection advisers with extensive support, including training, events, business development, regulatory guidance, technology, and a broad product panel. Its mission is to help advisers achieve their goals and consistently deliver good, appropriate, customer outcomes.

Swansea Building Society, with branch offices in Swansea, Mumbles, Carmarthen and Cowbridge, is the latest to join its market-leading lender panel, which provides its brokers access to a wide range of mortgage lenders, from big high street names to smaller specialists able to help customers with specific needs.

The Network’s offering will now include the Society’s recently expanded range of unique and highly competitive mortgage products. This will include its new Green Mortgage, aimed at incentivising energy-efficient homes. The Green Mortgage is available only on properties which have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A or B, rewarding the purchasing of such homes with an especially low interest rate.

Swansea Building Society has also recently increased loan to value amounts for buy to let and holiday let mortgages, launched new products for Limited Company buy to let and holiday let mortgages, and is now allowing portfolio landlord applications for the first time in its 99-year history.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive at Swansea Building Society, said:

“We are delighted to join PRIMIS Mortgage Network as part of its lender panel. We believe our unique range of mortgage products will extend the scope of propositions available to its advisers, who will then be able to find the right product tailored to their customers’ needs. “At Swansea Building Society we believe passionately in creating mortgage products that fit with homebuyers’ specific needs. We treat all applications on an individual basis with the aim of helping more people receive the appropriate finance – relevant to their individual circumstances – to fund their dream home.”

Vikki Jefferies, Proposition Director, PRIMIS Mortgage Network, added: