Swansea Building Society Extends Partnership with Glamorgan Cricket for 2026 Season

Swansea Building Society will continue as an Official Partner of Glamorgan Cricket for the 2026 season, as the Club prepares for an eagerly anticipated return to Division One of the County Championship.

This follows two successful years of collaboration and comes at a landmark moment for Welsh cricket, with Glamorgan stepping back into the top tier for the first time in two decades.

Founded in 1888, Glamorgan is Wales’s only first-class county cricket club and has played a central role in the national sporting landscape for more than a century. Promotion to Division One represents a significant milestone for the Club, reflecting the emergence of exciting young talent and renewed ambition on and off the field.

Based at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Glamorgan continues to promote and develop cricket throughout Wales, including the growth of the Glamorgan Women’s team, with fixtures staged in communities across the country. The Club also maintains a strong regional presence through its use of outgrounds, with the Gnoll in Neath now established as an important venue for both List A and first-class cricket, hosting One-Day Cup matches since its reintroduction to the county schedule in 2022.

As part of the ongoing partnership, the Main Pavilion Lounge at Sophia Gardens will continue as the Swansea Building Society Lounge. The Society will also continue its support for the Swansea Building Society Cohesion Cup, an initiative designed to encourage participation and inclusion within grassroots cricket.

The agreement further strengthens Swansea Building Society’s growing involvement in Welsh sport and entertainment, alongside its support for Swansea City AFC, Swansea RFC and a wide range of community initiatives across Wales.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“After a fantastic two years working together, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Glamorgan Cricket as the Club begins this exciting new season back in Division One. Promotion is a tremendous achievement and creates real momentum for Welsh cricket. As organisations with deep roots in our communities, we share a commitment to supporting success at the highest level while inspiring participation across the grassroots game, and we are proud to be part of Glamorgan’s journey.”

Ed Rice, Head of Commercial at Glamorgan Cricket, added: