Swansea Building Society Expands Team Amid Record-Breaking Growth

Swansea Building Society has expanded its frontline team across its branch network and head office following the announcement of a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking results.
The Society has welcomed nine new team members across a variety of roles in recent months.
Among the recent appointments are Callum Curtis, who joins as Financial Risk Manager; Conor Harrison and Daniel Clifford, both taking on Mortgage Administrator roles at the Society’s head office; and Jaimee Walters, who has joined as a Manager’s Assistant, also based at head office.
Supporting the Society’s high street presence, Paula Johnson has joined the Portland Street branch as a Manager’s Assistant, while Christopher Rice takes up the position of Branch Manager in Cowbridge. Additionally, Kathryn Chadwick has joined the Mumbles branch as a part-time Cashier, with Sally Fuller and Hayley Barnes also appointed as part-time Cashiers at the Portland Street and Carmarthen branches respectively.
The appointments come at a time of sustained success for the Society, which recently reported its strongest-ever financial results at its Annual General Meeting. This growth has been driven by a continued focus on customer service, local decision-making, and a branch-based model that puts community first.
Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:
“Following another record year, we are delighted to have welcomed several new colleagues to the Society. These appointments reflect not only our ongoing growth, but our long-standing commitment to investing in our people and maintaining the personal, face-to-face service that sets us apart.
“Our branch network and head office teams are central to the Society’s success, and we are proud to continue strengthening those teams to support both existing and new members across South Wales.”