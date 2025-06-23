Swansea Building Society Expands Team Amid Record-Breaking Growth

Swansea Building Society has expanded its frontline team across its branch network and head office following the announcement of a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking results.

The Society has welcomed nine new team members across a variety of roles in recent months.

Among the recent appointments are Callum Curtis, who joins as Financial Risk Manager; Conor Harrison and Daniel Clifford, both taking on Mortgage Administrator roles at the Society’s head office; and Jaimee Walters, who has joined as a Manager’s Assistant, also based at head office.

Supporting the Society’s high street presence, Paula Johnson has joined the Portland Street branch as a Manager’s Assistant, while Christopher Rice takes up the position of Branch Manager in Cowbridge. Additionally, Kathryn Chadwick has joined the Mumbles branch as a part-time Cashier, with Sally Fuller and Hayley Barnes also appointed as part-time Cashiers at the Portland Street and Carmarthen branches respectively.

The appointments come at a time of sustained success for the Society, which recently reported its strongest-ever financial results at its Annual General Meeting. This growth has been driven by a continued focus on customer service, local decision-making, and a branch-based model that puts community first.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said: