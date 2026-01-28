Swansea Building Society Expands England Mortgage Team

Swansea Building Society has announced further expansion of its England mortgage business.

During 2025, Swansea Building Society completed £45.5 million in gross mortgage lending in England, representing 38.7% of total gross lending for the year. As of 31 December 2025, the value of the Society’s mortgage book outside Wales stood at £208.2 million, accounting for 36.0% of total mortgage balances.

The announcement follows a strong overall performance in 2025, during which the Society reported £117.5 million in gross mortgage lending, with results delivered by its Swansea and Mumbles branches. Alongside this, mortgage activity in England continued to grow strongly, highlighting the success of the Society’s relationship-led approach to lending across both direct and intermediary channels.

To support this continued growth and maintain high service standards for broker partners, the Society has strengthened its England team with the appointments of Eleanor Powell and Bethanie Evans as additional Managers’ Assistants. They join Martin Lewis, who leads the Society’s England mortgage business, along with Jennet James (BDM), Lisa Lunness (MA), and Alex Hemingway (MA).

Martin Lewis, Business Development Manager / Area Manager (England), said:

“The growth we’ve seen across our England mortgage business is a direct result of the strong relationships we’ve built with intermediaries and the consistency of our approach to lending. The appointments of Eleanor and Bethanie will allow us to further enhance the support we provide to brokers, ensuring they continue to have direct access to experienced people who understand their needs and those of their clients.”

Looking ahead, the Society is planning further investment in its England proposition. Based on the actual volumes of new gross mortgage business written during the half year to 30 June 2026, Swansea Building Society is aiming to appoint an additional Business Development Manager before the end of the year, further strengthening its intermediary support across England.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, added: