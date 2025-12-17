Swansea Building Society Cowbridge Branch Marks £100m Savings Milestone

Swansea Building Society is celebrating a significant milestone at its Cowbridge branch, which has now surpassed £100 million in savings balances.
Opened on 11 December 2017, the Cowbridge branch now supports 4,333 live savings accounts, employs 12 members of staff, and plays a key role in mortgage lending across the area, with mortgage balances exceeding £219 million.
Richard Miles, Head of Savings & Marketing and Area Manager East at Swansea Building Society, said:
“Reaching £100 million in savings balances at our Cowbridge branch is a fantastic achievement and one that reflects the trust our members place in us. Since opening in 2017, the branch has grown steadily thanks to the dedication of our local team and the support of the community. We firmly believe in investing in branches and keeping a strong local presence, while also giving members the flexibility of modern online services. This milestone shows that when you combine personal, face-to-face service with digital convenience, it’s a model that continues to resonate with our members.”