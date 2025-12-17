Swansea Building Society Cowbridge Branch Marks £100m Savings Milestone

Swansea Building Society is celebrating a significant milestone at its Cowbridge branch, which has now surpassed £100 million in savings balances.

Opened on 11 December 2017, the Cowbridge branch now supports 4,333 live savings accounts, employs 12 members of staff, and plays a key role in mortgage lending across the area, with mortgage balances exceeding £219 million.

Richard Miles, Head of Savings & Marketing and Area Manager East at Swansea Building Society, said: