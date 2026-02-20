Swansea Building Society Continues Charity of the Year Partnership with Prostate Cymru into 2026

Swansea Building Society will continue its partnership with Prostate Cymru as its Charity of the Year for 2026, building on a successful year of fundraising, awareness activity and community engagement across Wales.

The Society raised more than £25,000 for the charity during 2025, with colleagues taking part in a wide range of initiatives designed to promote prostate health awareness and support vital services.

Staff completed seven races throughout the year, including the Swansea Half Marathon, which alone raised £605, while wearing Prostate Cymru’s blue running tops to spark conversations around early diagnosis. Teams also participated in charity walks and supported awareness campaigns aimed at improving understanding of prostate cancer across communities.

A key element of the partnership has been supporting access to early detection through subsidised PSA blood test days. During 2025, Swansea Building Society sponsored screening events in Cowbridge, Swansea and Carmarthen, enabling 1,134 men to be tested. Of those, 63 received urgent ‘red letter’ referrals requiring immediate medical follow-up. Across six PSA testing days held to date — including those supported by the Society — 114 red letter results have been issued, highlighting the importance of accessible screening opportunities.

The Society will continue this work in 2026 by supporting further PSA testing events in Neath, Llanelli and Cardiff, with dates to be announced, helping extend access to potentially life-saving checks for men across South Wales.

The partnership carries particular personal significance for the organisation. In April 2024, Martin Lewis, the Society’s Area Manager for England, was diagnosed with prostate cancer after attending a Prostate Cymru testing event delivered in conjunction with Swansea City Football Club. Mr Lewis had not experienced any prior symptoms, reinforcing the importance of early testing and awareness.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Prostate Cymru into 2026. The past year has shown the real difference that collective effort can make — not only through fundraising, but by raising awareness and encouraging important conversations around men’s health. Knowing that these initiatives are helping people access early diagnosis makes this partnership especially meaningful for everyone at the Society.”

Tina Tew, Chief Executive of Prostate Cymru, added:

“Swansea Building Society’s support has had a tangible impact, helping us reach more communities and provide access to testing that can genuinely save lives. Partnerships like this allow us to expand our work across Wales, raise awareness of prostate health and ensure more men have the opportunity to seek early advice and support.”

In recognition of its efforts, Swansea Building Society was named Corporate Fundraiser of the Year at the Prostate Cymru Blue Tie Ball in Cardiff. The Society will continue supporting fundraising and awareness campaigns throughout 2026 as part of its ongoing commitment to improving prostate health education and access to services across Wales