Swansea Building Society Celebrates Triple Award Win

Swansea Building Society has picked up awards at two high‑profile South Wales events.

At the Swansea Bay Business Awards in Swansea, the Society was named Business of the Year and Service Business of the Year, recognising its outstanding service, innovation, and contribution to the local business community. Its mobile app, the first of its kind among Welsh building societies, allows members to view and manage their savings on the go — a key factor in the Service Business of the Year accolade.

The Swansea Bay Business Awards are designed to celebrate and champion the businesses making waves across the Swansea Bay region, including Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, with a range of categories showcasing regional excellence and entrepreneurship.

On the same night, at the Prostate Cymru Blue Tie Ball in Cardiff, Swansea Building Society was also recognised as Corporate Fundraiser of the Year, celebrating its dedication to supporting prostate health initiatives across Wales.

Prostate Cymru works to improve awareness of prostate health and ensure men have access to vital testing and support services, and Swansea Building Society named the charity as its official partner for 2025/26, supporting its fundraising and awareness campaigns and helping extend PSA blood test days across South Wales.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said: