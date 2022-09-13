Swansea Building Society Bolsters Team with Four New Hires

Swansea Building Society has bolstered its expanding team during a period of rapid and sustained growth with four new appointments.

Ian Burman joins the Society as Risk and Compliance Manager. Burman has spent the last 10 years working in internal audit and assurance in the energy sector for companies including EDF Energy, SSE and OVO Energy.

In another key hire, Henry Darby-Cook joins the Society as Marketing and Communications Officer. Darby-Cook becomes the first member of staff to be appointed in a role focused solely on marketing in the Society’s 99-year history. He comes to the job with several years’ experience as a digital content creator and marketeer with companies including Tomos Watkin Brewery and SMR (UK).

In addition to these two appointments, the Society has also recently employed two more customer-facing staff to work at its Portland Street, Swansea, and Carmarthen branches.

Ceri Jones joins the Society’s flagship branch in Portland Street to strengthen the team at its largest premises, and Liwsi Ebsworth joins the Society’s busy Carmarthen branch. Both join the Society as cashiers as it continues to see increased footfall across all its branches.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Swansea Building Society, said: