Swansea Building Society Bolsters Team with Four New Hires

Swansea Building Society has bolstered its expanding team during a period of rapid and sustained growth with four new appointments.
Ian Burman joins the Society as Risk and Compliance Manager. Burman has spent the last 10 years working in internal audit and assurance in the energy sector for companies including EDF Energy, SSE and OVO Energy.
In another key hire, Henry Darby-Cook joins the Society as Marketing and Communications Officer. Darby-Cook becomes the first member of staff to be appointed in a role focused solely on marketing in the Society’s 99-year history. He comes to the job with several years’ experience as a digital content creator and marketeer with companies including Tomos Watkin Brewery and SMR (UK).
In addition to these two appointments, the Society has also recently employed two more customer-facing staff to work at its Portland Street, Swansea, and Carmarthen branches.
Ceri Jones joins the Society’s flagship branch in Portland Street to strengthen the team at its largest premises, and Liwsi Ebsworth joins the Society’s busy Carmarthen branch. Both join the Society as cashiers as it continues to see increased footfall across all its branches.
Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Swansea Building Society, said:
“I am delighted we have been able to bolster our team in this way, and it’s great to be able to welcome Ian, Henry, Ceri and Liwsi to the Society. The four of them arrive at a key moment in the Society’s history, as we approach our centenary year and have just passed several very important milestones – including exceeding £500 million in total assets under management.
“The new appointments show our commitment to expanding the Society and strengthening our growing team, as we continue our ethos of opening, not closing, branches across the region. Everything we do, here at Swansea Building Society, is towards our aim of giving more people the opportunity to build for a stable financial future with mortgage and savings products which are suited to their individual needs and circumstances.”