Swansea Building Society and Swansea City AFC Partnership Enters Eighth Season

Swansea Building Society will once again feature on the back of all Swansea City AFC shirts during the 2026/27 season, as the long-standing partnership between two of Swansea's best-known organisations enters its eighth consecutive year.

The Society's logo will appear on the back of all the club's shirts throughout the new campaign, continuing a partnership that has become a familiar sight for Swans supporters both on and off the pitch.

The new home kit will be available to purchase in-store and online from Saturday, August 1.

The 2026/27 season also marks the extension of Swansea Building Society's sponsorship of the club's lounge at the Swansea.com Stadium, alongside a wider branding presence throughout the stadium.

The continued partnership reflects the shared local heritage of Swansea Building Society and Swansea City AFC. The football club was established in 1912 and has been part of the fabric of the city for more than a century, while Swansea Building Society has likewise been part of the life of Swansea for more than 100 years, celebrating its centenary in 2023.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Swansea City AFC for an eighth consecutive season, with our logo once again featuring on the back of all shirts. “This is a partnership that means a great deal to us because it brings together two organisations with deep roots in Swansea and a shared commitment to the city and its people. Swansea City has been part of the fabric of the city for more than a century, while Swansea Building Society has been helping people across South Wales to save and own their own homes for more than 100 years. “Our partnership has continued to grow over the years, from our lounge sponsorship and wider presence at the Swansea.com Stadium to the back-of-shirt sponsorship on all kits. We are proud to continue supporting the club and to see the Swansea Building Society name represented on the shirts worn by the players and fans during the coming season.”

Tom Gorringe, CEO at Swansea City AFC, added: