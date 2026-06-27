Swansea BID Welcomes Søstrene Grene to Swansea City Centre

Swansea BID says the arrival of Danish lifestyle retailer Søstrene Grene to Swansea city centre is “another significant vote of confidence” in the city’s retail offer.

The retailer attracted hundreds of shoppers for a first look inside as it officially opened, with queues forming along Castle Square.

The store is known for its distinctive Scandinavian-inspired homewares, furniture, crafts and lifestyle products.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID Manager, said:

“The opening of Søstrene Grene is fantastic news for Swansea city centre. The brand brings something fresh and distinctive to our retail offer and demonstrates the confidence that major retailers have in Swansea’s potential. We know that stores like Søstrene Grene act as a powerful draw, attracting both local shoppers and visitors from across the region. “Every new investment of this scale has a wider positive impact. Increased footfall benefits neighbouring businesses, supports our hospitality sector and contributes to a vibrant and thriving city centre environment. It also reinforces the message that Swansea is continuing to evolve as a dynamic destination for shopping, leisure and experiences.”

Helen Markey, Area Manager (Ireland, Wales and Scotland) at Sostrene Grene, said: