Swansea BID Secures Record-Breaking Fifth Term Following Successful Ballot

Swansea Business Improvement District (BID) has been successfully re-elected for a fifth consecutive term, making it the first BID in Wales to achieve the milestone.

The result, which saw the highest ‘Yes’ votes by businesses in Swansea BID history, reflects the continued confidence that city centre businesses have in Swansea BID and its work to champion, promote and support the city centre, the organisation said.

The new five-year term, running from 2026 to 2031, will see Swansea BID continue its mission of making Swansea city centre an even better place to visit, work, shop, do business and invest.

Since its establishment, Swansea BID has worked closely with businesses, partners and stakeholders to deliver projects and initiatives that enhance the city centre, attract visitors, support businesses and contribute to Swansea's ongoing regeneration. From events like Student Shopping Night, destination marketing campaigns, ongoing business support, safety initiatives and environmental improvements, Swansea BID has played a key role in helping the city centre evolve and thrive.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID Manager, said:

“To be re-elected for a fifth consecutive term is an incredible achievement and one that everyone involved with Swansea BID is immensely proud of. The fact that our business community has once again placed its trust in us is a real vote of confidence in everything we've achieved together over the past 20 years. “I'd like to thank every business that took part in the ballot and everyone who has supported Swansea BID over the years. We never take that support for granted. “We're excited about what lies ahead. Swansea is a city with huge ambition and enormous potential, and over the next five years we'll continue working with businesses, Swansea Council and our partners to make the city centre an even more vibrant, welcoming and successful destination. Our focus remains on delivering real value for our levy payers while helping ensure Swansea is a brilliant place to visit, work, shop and invest.”

The fifth term comes at a significant time for Swansea, with transformational developments continuing to reshape the city centre and create new opportunities for businesses, residents and visitors.

Over the next five years, Swansea BID will continue to deliver a programme of business support, city centre promotion, events, marketing, safety initiatives and environmental improvements, ensuring the city centre remains competitive, attractive and resilient.