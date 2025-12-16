Swansea BID Partners with ASEL to Launch 24/7 Crime Reporting Line

Swansea Business Improvement District (BID) has announced a new partnership with ASEL (Argenbright Security Europe Limited) that will see the BID office become a one-stop shop for crime and public-realm reporting for city centre businesses.

The Swansea BID phone number – 01792 475021 – will operate as a 24/7 reporting line, giving business owners and staff an additional, direct route to report crime. Callers will be asked to press one to report a crime, at which point their call will be diverted to the dedicated ASEL security team.

The new service builds on the BID’s commitment to supporting a safer, more resilient city centre and enhances the existing crime-reporting options already in place. BID businesses can now report crime through three avenues; SentrySIS, 101 and now the Swansea BID direct line.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID Manager, said:

“This partnership is a major step forward in how we support our business community. By providing a 24/7 crime reporting line, we’re making it easier than ever for BID businesses to get help when they need it and ensuring that incidents don’t go unreported. Working with ASEL means BID businesses have direct access to trained security professionals around the clock, strengthening our collective effort to create a safer, more supported city centre.”

The BID team will also continue to support businesses with reporting environmental and public-realm issues. Using the same number, BID levy payers can report blocked drains, street lighting issues, damaged paving, and more, with the BID team submitting reports on their behalf through Swansea Council’s portal.

Peter Fisher, Director of Operational Risk at ASEL, said:

“This new service gives Swansea’s business community something valuable – a trusted, always-on business crime and public realm reporting function that removes barriers and ensures their concerns are always acted upon. Operating every day of the year and essentially extending the operational hours of your BID team, we will help businesses report incidents quickly, improve the standard of information going to the police, and support the BID in building a clearer picture of trends and risks. We are proud to play a role in strengthening safety, confidence, and partnership across the city centre.”

Steve Gallagher, who leads Swansea Against Business Crime – a Swansea BID-run partnership tackling retail crime and anti-social behaviour through police collaboration, technology such as SentrySIS, and intelligence sharing – added: