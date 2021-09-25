Swansea BID Invests In Extra Night Marshals For Swansea City Centre

Swansea BID (Business Improvement District) is investing in extra Night Marshals to support visitors and night-time businesses during peak periods.

The bolstered team will now work on Wednesdays – which is traditionally student night in the city centre – as well as taking up their posts on Friday and Saturday, between 11pm and 4am. The Night Marshals will continue to be based at Caer Street taxi tank, with the new regime beginning on 22 September, in preparation for a busier city centre as the students head back to Swansea.

The Marshals have been in place for more than a decade, dealing with over 1 million people during this time. They have been back working at peak times since the hospitality sector re-opened and in August 2021 alone the team assisted more than 12,000 people to get home safely.

Swansea BID Chief Executive, Russell Greenslade, said: