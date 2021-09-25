Swansea BID Invests In Extra Night Marshals For Swansea City Centre

Swansea BID (Business Improvement District) is investing in extra Night Marshals to support visitors and night-time businesses during peak periods.
The bolstered team will now work on Wednesdays – which is traditionally student night in the city centre – as well as taking up their posts on Friday and Saturday, between 11pm and 4am. The Night Marshals will continue to be based at Caer Street taxi tank, with the new regime beginning on 22 September, in preparation for a busier city centre as the students head back to Swansea.
The Marshals have been in place for more than a decade, dealing with over 1 million people during this time. They have been back working at peak times since the hospitality sector re-opened and in August 2021 alone the team assisted more than 12,000 people to get home safely.
Swansea BID Chief Executive, Russell Greenslade, said:
“After our recent successful BID ballot that has delivered BID another five year tenure in Swansea, we are working on a number of initiatives expressly designed to support our city centre as it emerges from challenging times. We are acutely aware that we are working in a changed landscape and we need to offer very practical support that gives visitors to the city centre added confidence that we have a safe, attractive, welcoming city centre for all. Investing in our Night Marshals to deliver extra shifts during pinch points for our city centre is a great way of doing this. Boosting this service will be good for our businesses, visitors and our students – who we are pleased to be welcoming back to Swansea.