Swansea Bay Tourism Awards Return for 2024

The Swansea Bay Tourism Awards are set to return in 2024, marking a celebratory milestone in the region's tourism sector.

Tourism Swansea Bay, supported by Swansea Council, Neath Port Talbot Council and Welsh Government, will run the awards.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Swansea Bay Tourism Awards for 2024,” said Roy Church, Director of Tourism Swansea Bay. “These awards are a testament to the resilience, creativity, and excellence within our tourism industry. They highlight the dedication of businesses and individuals who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences for visitors.”

This year's winners from the regional awards will have the prestigious opportunity to advance to the Visit Wales National Tourism Awards for Wales in Spring 2025, representing the very best of Swansea Bay on a national stage.

The awards will feature twelve categories, providing a comprehensive showcase of the region’s diverse and high-quality tourism offerings. The categories are:

Best Hotel

Best B&B, Inn and Guesthouse

Best Self-Catering

Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping

Best Attraction

Best Activity, Experience, or Tour

Bro a Byd (Those going the extra mile on environmental sustainability)

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism

Best Place to Eat

Rising Star

Best Event

Best Dog Friendly Business

Swansea Council cabinet member, Robert Francis-Davies, said:

“We are delighted to host the 2024 Swansea Bay Tourism Awards at the Guildhall. These awards celebrate the local businesses that make such a significant difference to our economy and community. Their hard work and dedication are invaluable to our region's success. “Tourism is a vitally important industry for Swansea Bay, generating hundreds of millions of pounds for the economy, securing thousands of jobs, and, with the city centre regeneration plans, is set to grow from strength to strength over the coming years.”

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing from Neath Port Talbot Council added,

“The Swansea Bay Tourism Awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase the dedication of our local tourism businesses. These awards not only celebrate success but also inspire continuous improvement and innovation across the industry.”

The Swansea Bay Tourism Awards, now in their 8th edition, aim to recognise and reward excellence, set benchmarks for best practices, and continuously raise industry standards. They enhance visitor experiences, highlight the value of the tourism sector, and provide a biennial platform for celebration and networking opportunities for operators and supporters.

Tourism Swansea Bay invites all business to submit an application for consideration.

Applications are now open and will remain open until August 18th.

This year, the awards will follow a different format with a presentation ceremony, including refreshments and a networking opportunity. The Swansea Bay Tourism Awards will return to the black-tie gala style in 2026, promising an even more spectacular celebration.

For more information about the Swansea Bay Tourism Awards and to apply, visit swanseabaytourismawards.org or contact Tourism Swansea Bay.