Swansea Bay Business Leader to Cycle More Than 400 Miles for Charity Challenge

A Swansea Bay businesswoman is gearing up for a mammoth bike ride from Fishguard to London in aid of children and families struggling with poverty.

Amy Seppman, Marketing Director at JCP Solicitors and President of Swansea Bay Business Club, will set off on a six-day, 414-mile bikepacking adventure with her friend and fellow fundraiser, Hollie Labunsky.

The duo will be taking on the challenge completely unsupported, carrying everything they need on their bikes as they follow the scenic but demanding National Cycle Route 4 – a route that will take them through the Welsh countryside and into the heart of London.

The ride is part of Amy’s mission to raise £40,000 for Swansea-based charity Faith in Families, which supports vulnerable children and families across the region, during her tenure as President of Swansea Bay Business Club. She’s already close to hitting her ambitious target, with more than £38,500 raised so far – and she hopes this gruelling ride will take her over the line, with still the rest of this year to raise even more.

Amy said:

“Faith in Families is an incredible local charity that’s doing vital work in our communities. As part of my presidency at Swansea Bay Business Club, we’ve been raising funds for them through various events – but this one might be the toughest yet. “We’ll be cycling for six days straight, tackling hills, country lanes, and city streets – and doing it all with our backpacks strapped to us. It’s going to be hard, but it’s nothing compared to the challenges so many families in our area face every single day. “Whether you can donate, cheer us on, or just share our story – it all helps.”

Joining Amy is Hollie Labunsky, an Economics, Criminology and Business teacher at Treorchy Comprehensive School, who shares her passion for the cause – and a love of two wheels.

Together, they’ll tackle the following daily route:

Day 1 – Fishguard to St Clears (66 miles)

Day 2 – St Clears to Llanelli (53 miles)

Day 3 – Llanelli to Caerphilly (63 miles)

Day 4 – Caerphilly to Bath (75 miles)

Day 5 – Bath to Windsor (107 miles)

Day 6 – Windsor to Greenwich (50 miles), ending with a ride through Central London

Cherrie Bija, CEO of Faith in Families, said:

“Amy and Hollie are absolute superheroes. Their journey isn’t just about miles – it’s about impact. Every pedal they push brings us closer to helping more children in crisis, more families in need, and more communities in recovery.”

Faith in Families provides transformative support for families facing poverty, trauma, and crisis. Through services like Community Cwtches, 1-to-1 therapy, family support, and Wales’ first Multibank – Cwtch Mawr – the charity ensures that families from the Swansea Bay area have access to essentials like clothing, hygiene products, school uniforms, and warm bedding when they need them most.

To support Amy and Hollie’s Easter challenge and help Faith in Families continue its life-changing work, you can donate here