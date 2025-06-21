Swansea Bay Business Club Launches Art Auction to Help Local Families

Swansea Bay Business Club is calling on people to get creative this summer as part of its new inclusive art auction to raise money for children and families facing challenges such as poverty, crisis and trauma.

The ‘Stories of Swansea Bay Inclusive Art Auction’ invites people of all skill levels – from seasoned professionals to complete beginners – to create and donate a piece of art with the theme of ‘Stories of Swansea Bay’. Artwork can be in any form, from painting, prints and photography to sculpture, tapestry and pottery and more.

Running throughout the summer, photos of all submitted art pieces will be uploaded to an online auction website. The auction will end on October 2nd with all funds raised going directly to Swansea-based charity, Faith in Families, which provides vital support for children and families in need including their Community Cwtches and Cwtch Mawr Multibank.

Showing his support for the cause is renowned local artist, Dave Marchant, founder of Bulljam Gallery in Mumbles. Known for his expressive oil paintings of the Gower coastline and atmospheric landscapes, Dave has donated an original work, which is inspired by his deep connection to the Swansea coastline, to the auction.

He said:

“When I was approached to take part in the auction, it was a no-brainer. Many of my pieces are based on reality versus idealism, and quite often we overlook what’s happening on our doorstep. Money raised will go towards providing the basics for children within our communities, including many basic things we all take for granted like soap, toothpaste and clothing, so I’d urge anyone to get involved.”

However, the auction is not just for established artists – anyone with a creative spark is encouraged to get involved and artwork can be submitted anonymously if preferred. Whether a contribution sells for £1 or £1,000, every piece will help to provide essentials like soap, toothpaste, and clothing to families in need right here in Swansea.

Amy Seppman, President of Swansea Bay Business Club, said:

“We’re truly honoured to have Dave’s involvement. His artwork captures the spirit of our coastline and community and having him join this inclusive initiative sends a powerful message: art can transform lives. “So far, we’ve raised an incredible £45,000 for Faith in Families with the help of our Club members, guests and local people. This has seen us take on a variety of challenges including climbing the Welsh Three Peaks, running the Swansea Half Marathon, cycling from Fishguard to London, and miles of ‘netwalking’. This challenge looks slightly different and is bringing people together for a great cause, giving everyone the opportunity to not only create some artwork but to also own a piece of Swansea Bay artwork for their home or office.”

Siany Martin, Fundraising Manager at Faith in Families, added:

“This art auction is a perfect example of how Swansea Bay Business Club is using creativity and community spirit to make a real difference. Their support throughout the year has been nothing short of transformative – each event, initiative and challenge has brought us closer to creating safer, more hopeful futures for children and families across Swansea. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone taking part, and to artists like Dave Marchant for donating their time and work to make a difference.”

To take part in the Stories of Swansea Bay Inclusive Art Auction, email amy.seppman@jcpsolicitors.co.uk

There will be a £10 donation required per piece, payable to Faith in Families to cover admin costs.

Submissions can be completed and delivered to Cwtch Mawr Multibank (Unit B1, Olympus Court, Mill Stream Way, Swansea Vale, Swansea, SA7 OAG) between 1st July and 1st September, with the online auction running from 1st August until Thursday 2nd October.