Swansea-based Inbound Marketing Agency Achieves HubSpot Gold Status

Swansea based Inbound Marketing Agency Realinbound announced it has achieved the prestigious HubSpot Gold Status for its work with its clients and the worldwide marketing, sales and service software giant.

Co-founder Tony Dowling said,

‘Our recent client acquisitions have taken us to become one of the leading HubSpot agencies in Wales, unlocking new opportunities for us and for our clients.’ ‘We’ve recently started working with Wales largest used car dealer, and the UK’s fastest growing used car dealer The Trade Centre Group. We think they are ideally positioned for a period of even more rapid growth over the next year and we can’t wait to help them along this journey as their chosen HubSpot partner agency’ he added.

Real Inbound was launched by Swansea business partners Tony Dowling and Mark Hullin only 10 months ago, and they are delighted with the massive progress the company is making.

Co-Founder Mark Hullin said about the award of the HubSpot Gold Status

‘We are so pleased that our hard work in launching the agency is paying off with recognition like this. We really hope this helps us get the word out to the businesses of Wales that Marketing Technology is here to help and more accessible than ever.’

He added

‘Companies focusing on the inbound methodology see their web traffic increase an average of 2 times, their leads increase by 2.5 times and 70% of our customers also see an increase in their customer conversion rates.’

The long-time friends and business partners also revealed some big plans for the future. They are looking for new, bigger premises and will shortly employ their first team members to handle the agencies increasing portfolio of clients.