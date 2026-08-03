Swansea-Based Dezrez Named Among the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women 2026

Dezrez, the Swansea-based estate agency software and legal services provider, has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2026 by Great Place To Work® UK, ranking 23rd out of 100 medium-sized organisations.

The recognition is based entirely on confidential employee feedback, with women across Dezrez and DezrezLegal highlighting the company's culture, fairness, opportunities for development and workplace experience.

Women make up 58.5% of the Dezrez Group workforce and 30% of its senior leadership team. Over the past 25 years, the business has introduced a range of initiatives to support colleagues, including flexible, hybrid and remote working, enhanced leave for key life events, private medical insurance with menopause support, dental and optical cover, leadership mentoring and structured development opportunities.

Laura Liddell, Managing Director of DezrezLegal, said:

“Being recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women is something we can all be incredibly proud of. Dezrez gave me a development path from entry level right through to board membership, and I'm proud that the company continues to offer a rewarding career path for women from all backgrounds. “We have talented women contributing across every area of the Dezrez Group, and their knowledge, ideas and leadership are helping to shape where we go next. We have made meaningful progress, but we also recognise that building an inclusive workplace requires continued attention, honest conversations and action.”

Vicky Richards, HR Manager at Dezrez, said:

“This is a real achievement, and it wouldn't have been possible without everyone's contribution to making Dezrez a genuinely inclusive place to work. It's also a reminder that there's more we can keep striving for. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building greater representation at all levels of the organisation, particularly within our senior leadership teams.”

The rankings are based on confidential employee feedback alongside an assessment of each organisation's workplace culture and people practices, with the Best Workplaces for Women™ list focusing specifically on the experiences of women in the workplace.

In its latest Great Place To Work survey, 99% of Dezrez employees said it is a great place to work. Every respondent agreed that colleagues care about one another, management acts honestly and ethically, people are treated fairly regardless of age or race, and genuine mistakes are seen as opportunities to learn.

This is the fourth Great Place To Work® recognition achieved by Dezrez since becoming certified in November 2025. The company has also been ranked 19th in the UK's Best Workplaces™ (Medium), 16th in the UK's Best Workplaces for Development™ (Medium), and named among the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™.