Swansea Based Boss Brewing Company Rescued from Collapse in Pre-pack Sale

Boss Brewing, an award-winning brewery has been rescued by Business advisory firm Quantuma through a pre-pack sale.

The company saw early rapid growth and success following its incorporation in 2014. It built an impressive brand and a firm customer base, with a turnover of nearly £700,000 in 2020.

Following the effects of Brexit on trade with the European Union, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown, the company saw its sales and profits cease almost overnight. With the cost-of-living crisis affecting businesses and individuals nation-wide, customer demand for products reduced while trading costs increased, causing the company significant financial distress.

The successful sale has now ensured the survival of Boss Brewery, and its single factory site will continue to operate as a result. Its eight members of staff will continue to keep their roles as no redundancies have been made.

The administration was led by Gary Thompson and Michael Kiely, both managing directors at Quantuma.

Gary Thompson, managing director at Quantuma, said: