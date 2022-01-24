Swansea Based AB Glass Unveils New Head of Finance

AB Glass, the Swansea-based award-winning architectural aluminium specialist, has appointed a new Head of Finance as it embarks on a new chapter for the business.

Kirsty James takes on responsibility for overseeing all financial aspects of the business reporting to Managing Director Nigel Harvey. She will be responsible for creating forecasting models, developing financial strategies, managing budgets and calculating risk.

James has previously held senior financial positions with several organisations in sectors including electrical engineering. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role, primarily critical and analytical thinking around finance and a strategic approach to risk.

She steps into the role following the departure of Lisa Walker, who worked with AB Glass for around five years. She started within the accounts team as an administrator before being promoted to Head of Finance in 2021. She embarks on a new challenge in a different sector.

Walker’s departure comes after a successful 2021 for AB Glass in its 30th year in business and the implementation of a pre-planned leadership succession plan. Founder and Managing Director, Alan Brayley stepped back to become Chairman in December while Nigel Harvey assumed the day-to-day running of the company.

Kirsty James, Head of Finance at AB Glass, said:

“I am thrilled to be joining AB Glass at such an exciting period of growth. The future looks very bright for the company, and I hope to do my part in improving upon the progress seen in 2021. The management team have been very welcoming, and I am very thankful for the opportunity.”

Chairman Alan Brayley added:

“I would like to give huge congratulations to Kirsty on her appointment. Her skillset translates very well to the role and we hope Kirsty will be a significant contributor to the company’s success going forward, as we aim to evolve further. She also brings a fresh and forward-thinking drive to the department, which aims to be at the forefront of future proofing the company as the industry adapts to new challenges.

“On behalf of everyone at AB Glass, I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Lisa Walker for her contribution to the company over the last five years, and we wish her all the best in the future.”