Swansea Arena Manager Lisa ‘Wowed’ by Development

New Swansea Arena general manager Lisa Mart says the development already has a wow factor.

Lisa, of arena operator ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group), was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the attraction, which is being constructed on a site next to the LC in the city centre.

The arena is one feature of the emerging £135m Copr Bay phase one district.

With construction due for completion in the autumn, the district also includes the Copr Bay bridge and a new coastal park, as well as new homes, businesses and car parking.

Copr Bay phase one is being developed by Swansea Council and advised by development manager RivingtonHark. Its construction is being led by Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd.

Lisa said:

“When you walk inside the arena’s auditorium, you get a wow feeling! I can’t wait until there’s some live music in there because I think the acoustics and atmosphere are going to be incredible. “The build is really coming along now – every time we visit, there are more and more details to see. I’m so impressed with the scale of construction progress during the pandemic.”

Swansea Council is financing Copr Bay Phase One, with some funding for the arena coming from the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The Copr Bay bridge is part-funded by the Welsh Government's Active Travel fund.