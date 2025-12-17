Swansea Arena Approaches One Million Visits Since Opening

Close to a million visits have now been made to the Swansea Building Society Arena since it first opened in 2022.

The attraction, developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, is run by ATG Entertainment.

As well as ticketed events, it also hosts conferences, banquets, graduations and creative learning activities.

Some of the 2025 highlights at the arena have included the Manic Street Preachers, Wet Wet Wet, an Evening with the Fast Show, John Bishop, Riverdance, and Sunny Afternoon – a musical that tells the story of The Kinks.

Figures show over 912,000 visits since the arena opened in March 2022, with more than 245,000 visits so far during 2025.

Performances taking place at the Swansea Building Society Arena next year include the Kaiser Chiefs, 10cc and Russell Howard. Smash hit musical Mamma Mia heads to the venue in January 2026, with 15 performances and the highest predicted ticket sales for a single show at the arena to date.

Other events at the arena next year include UB40, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals, and When Gavin Met Stacey where James Corden and Ruth Jones will take to the stage to discuss memorable moments and behind-the-scenes secrets from Barry Island to Billericay.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The Swansea Building Society Arena has quickly established itself as one of the city's most significant cultural and economic assets. “Since opening, it has played a vital role in transforming the Copr Bay district into a vibrant destination, drawing audiences from across Wales and beyond. “The arena has strengthened Swansea's reputation as a home for major touring musicians, comedians and productions while also providing a platform for local artists, community events, and emerging talent. “We are immensely proud of what the arena has achieved in such a short time, and we look forward to building on this momentum as Swansea continues to grow as a thriving cultural hub.”

Matt Blackhouse, Venue Director of Swansea Building Society Arena, said: