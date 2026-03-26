Swansea Achieves National Safety Accreditation

Swansea BID-funded Swansea Against Business Crime (SABC) has secured the National Standards Accreditation for a second time.

The accreditation, awarded by National Association of Business Crime Partnerships, recognises excellence in the prevention of business crime and the creation of safer environments for those who live, work and socialise in communities. It assesses every aspect of a Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP), including intelligence sharing, live communication, partnership working and targeted project delivery.

Swansea Against Business Crime operates within the wider framework of Swansea BID, a Business Improvement District dedicated to enhancing the economic success of the city centre. Through initiatives focused on increasing footfall, improving the environment and ensuring a safe and secure destination, Swansea BID continues to invest in measures that benefit both businesses and visitors.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID Manager, said:

“We are incredibly proud that our partner organisation, Swansea Against Business Crime, has once again been recognised with this national accreditation, maintaining continuous accreditation status. It reflects the ongoing commitment, collaboration and dedication of everyone involved in keeping Swansea safe, welcoming and thriving.”

Shop theft in Swansea city centre has fallen by 14.5% year on year, while incidents of anti-social behaviour have reduced by 6.2%. At the same time, outcomes for reported crimes have improved significantly, with a 63% positive outcome rate for shop theft and 87% for anti-social behaviour as of December.

These results are supported by a range of initiatives delivered through the partnership, including the City Centre Ranger scheme, a digital radio network, the SentrySIS crime reporting system, a 24/7 business crime line, and the coordination of taxi and night marshals to support the evening and night-time economy.

Steve Gallagher, Business Crime Manager at Swansea Against Business Crime, said:

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of partnership working across Swansea BID, South Wales Police and Swansea Council. Together, we work tirelessly to ensure that Swansea is a safe, welcoming place for businesses, residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The accreditation is overseen by the National Association of Business Crime Partnerships, which sets the standards for BCRPs across the UK.

Sophie Jordan, CEO of the National Association of Business Crime Partnerships, said: