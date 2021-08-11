Swans Partnership Celebrates 5th Season

Regional law firm Peter Lynn and Partners have celebrated their 5th season as the ‘Official Legal Partner' of Swansea City AFC.

The firm's support of the Swans stretches back over 20 years, however, after advising the club on their purchase of the Liberty Stadium in 2017, the two organisations began working more closely.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Swans,” said senior partner Peter Lynn, “and are looking forward to working with the Swans for many more years to come.”

As part of the agreement, the Swansea based legal practice will remain title sponsors of the third-floor executive lounge and will have extensive brand exposure throughout the stadium, however, the deal goes much further than sponsorship.

“From will writing to multi-million-pound commercial deals, their breadth of service is a key driver for the club,” said Swansea City’s chief executive officer, Julian Winter, “and we are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Peter Lynn & Partners after so many years working together.”

As the club’s Official Legal Partner, the Swansea-based law firm will continue to offer its full portfolio of services to the academy and senior players, staff, fans and the extended Swansea City family as a whole.