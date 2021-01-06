Sustainable Welsh Red Meat has a Bright Future

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) chairman Kevin Roberts has painted an up-beat picture of the long-term future of the Welsh red meat sector.

While COVID continues to upend lives and trade still faces disruption from the introduction of new post-Brexit paperwork and checks in January, Mr. Roberts’s New Year Message reminded the food and farming industry that Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef were strong brands that consumers could trust in uncertain times.

He pointed out that UK retail sales of lamb and beef had risen in 2020 as consumers had supported domestic farmers, that European importers had stuck with Welsh meat through the worst of the Brexit uncertainty, and that long-term work to develop new markets was paying off.

He also said that 2021 would bring a renewed focus on the environment, and that Wales could put forward positive credentials as the world’s most sustainable place to produce red meat.

HCC Chairman Kevin Roberts said,