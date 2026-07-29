Sustainability Stays on the Agenda for Transport, Distribution and Logistics SMEs as Global Pressures Persist

Small businesses in the transport, distribution and logistics sector are entering the second half of 2026 with sustainability still in focus, but the operating environment has become more challenging.

Volatile fuel costs, ongoing freight disruption and uncertainty following renewed tensions in the Middle East are making it harder for SMEs in the sector to keep momentum behind their sustainability plans.

Despite these challenges, research from Novuna Business Finance shows that sustainability remains a priority for the year ahead for 92% of SMEs in the sector. For many, this is now part of everyday thinking – 41% of the 1,000 small business owners surveyed by Novuna Business Finance say sustainability is core to their culture and planning, with practical measures already underway and a further 19% say they understand the issues but are constrained by time or money, reflecting the realities of running a business in a market with increasing cost pressures.

Even with clear intentions, businesses in the sector say external realities are making it harder to turn sustainability plans into action. Operational and market challenges were cited most often (44%), with rising energy and fuel costs (34% each) continuing to squeeze margins. 26% of those surveyed said economic pressures – particularly inflation and interest rates (30%) – are unsettling planning and investment decisions. And with 17% highlighting sustainable supply‑chain issues, many businesses in the sector are trying to keep sustainability plans moving in an environment that remains unpredictable.

Despite these pressures, the sector is not stepping back. 96% of SMEs say one or more areas of sustainability have become more important than a year ago, and many are taking practical steps to reflect this. The most common actions include:

Improving packaging‑waste policies and facilities (33%)

Strengthening positive impact on the immediate community (33%)

Being part of an ethical supply chain (20%)

Investing in local suppliers and contractors (19%)

Reducing energy use on premises (18%)

Investing in new equipment and sustainable infrastructure (18%)

Switching to greener forms of transport (16%)

Strengthening recycling facilities (14%)

Though they have shown that they are very good at making progress where they can, businesses in the sector were clear about what would help them go further. Almost one in three (28%) said that the UK Government could do more; calling on the country's leadership, local authorities and industry bodies to share more simple and practical guidance (28%). Businesses also highlighted the need for clearer evidence of cost‑saving benefits (24%), tailored advice for small businesses (22%), and stronger commercial incentives — such as winning more business by being sustainable (27%) or avoiding the risk of losing business by not being sustainable enough (19%) – as areas where additional support could help drive further progress.

There has also been a steady shift in how businesses in the transport, distribution and logistics sector approach sustainability. Since net‑zero targets were announced in 2019, 23% now carry out more practical sustainability actions day‑to‑day, 29% say their approach is largely unchanged and 19% say sustainability is more strategically embedded within their business culture, supported by a clear plan.

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, said: