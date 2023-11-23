Sustainability in Focus for IoD North Wales Event

North Wales business leaders have been invited to round off 2023 at a historic site as a nationally recognised company owner shares environmental insight and encourages organisations to prepare for the year ahead.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales is hosting its annual Christmas networking lunch at Bodysgallen Hall in Llandudno, with Frankie Hobro of Anglesey Sea Zoo announced as the keynote speaker.

IoD North Wales chair and Fellow of the organisation David Roberts is calling on businesspeople to attend and learn about the marine wildlife centre’s achievements across the past 12 months.

The owner of the visitor attraction will share details of the ongoing sustainability efforts and conservation work, which gained national attention after it rescued and rehabilitated a critically endangered sea turtle and played a crucial role in its release back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Frankie, who won Director of the Year in the sustainability category at the IoD Wales awards earlier this year, said:

“I’m so excited to be speaking at the event and sharing the story of our sustainability journey with local organisations. “It will be fantastic to spread the word about what is being done to protect the natural environment, how it has been integral to my company’s story, and why success is about more than just making a profit. “I hope it will inspire attendees to keep making decisions which engage with their communities, as well as adopt a sustainable long-term strategy.”

The event takes place on Friday 1 December from 12pm – 3pm and has been sponsored by the Ministry of Defence, with its regional employer engagement director Tony Fish also present on the day.

David, who runs the North Wales branch of coaching service The Alternative Board, said:

“By allocating time and space to hear from key speakers, connect with peers, and share knowledge, we hope to bring a refreshing approach to networking. “Frankie has been recognised nationally for her work in conservation, which will surely inspire those in the room in crafting their own strategies for the next 12 months, as well as help us celebrate all we have achieved in 2023.”

In addition to its in-person meet-ups, the IoD regularly shares online learning materials, webinars, and training courses with directors, as well as connecting them to UK-wide support.

As part of this year’s regional events, members were invited to hear its chief economist Kitty Ussher and Huw Pill from the Bank of England discuss financial trends and offer an economic outlook for businesses.

David added:

“The core aim of our Christmas lunch is to provide a space for leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face, so they feel prepared for the next 12 months. “Places will be limited and as our festive event is always popular, we urge those interested to purchase a ticket as early as possible.”

To find out more about festive lunch, which is open to members and non-members, visit:

https://www.iod.com/events/north_wales_christmas_lunch3308170638/