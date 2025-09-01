Survey Reveals 40% of Professionals Struggle to Reignite After Holiday

As summer draws to a close, a new global poll from Insights reveals a concerning trend in workplace sentiment: 40% of professionals report a “slow start” when returning from holiday, and 25% are even reconsidering their career direction.

Experts call this trend the post-vacation turnover effect – a period when returning employees may be most at risk of disengagement or departure.

David Bowes, Head of People at Insights said:

“For many, the return from summer holidays marks a psychological reset – as proven by these results. Time off is often a catalyst for reflection and for some, that reflection prompts major career re-evaluation. “For leaders and HR teams, the message is clear: the return-from-holiday window is a prime opportunity to re-engage staff and strengthen retention. By not doing so, they may risk losing some of their best people. “Post-summer is a strategic moment to reset energy, rebuild connection, and renew purpose. Leaders who approach it with empathy, planning, and a people-first mindset can transform a potential slump into a launchpad for high performance.”

The new findings build on existing research showing that workplace anxiety after time off is widespread. Studies suggest up to 75% of employees feel apprehensive about returning after the summer break – a phenomenon sometimes compared to “Sunday Scaries” that stretch far beyond weekends.

How to create renewed momentum

To explore solutions, Insights spoke with L&D professionals, HR leaders, and executive coaches worldwide about how human-centred leadership can turn post-holiday risk into renewed momentum.

Rachel Galloway, HR Business Partner and Insights Practitioner at Eaton Manufacturing:

“Set yourself – and your team – up for success by planning ahead before taking time off. Clear critical priorities and ensure no urgent deliverables are due during your absence. Since emails can be time-consuming, review and flag important messages with task reminders and deadlines before you leave. “Communicate your availability to your team and designate a clear point of contact to maintain continuity. Finally, block the first few hours of your first day back to catch up on communications and meeting invites. This simple preparation supports a calm, focused return and helps you mentally switch off, knowing everything is in place.”

Al Goel, Global Learning Leader, Insights Practitioner and former Sanofi and Deloitte Executive:

“When people return, I prioritise brief, informal check-ins. These aren’t status updates, they’re human moments. I ask, ‘How was your time away?’ and genuinely listen. “This small act builds psychological safety and trust, especially important post-vacation. I’ll also ask how I can support them with immediate priorities to ease the transition and help them regain momentum. It sets a tone of care before diving into tasks.”

Andy Dowling, Chief Executive of The Colour Works:

“Too often, holiday planning is treated like an afterthought. But when people leave work anxious, they’re not recharging – they’re bracing. One motto we live by is: ‘We want the best of you, not what’s left of you.’ “Treat holidays as part of delivery planning. Make it a shared, upfront agreement, and ensure cover is in place. When they return, make time for a proper check-in: ‘We missed you, welcome back!’ ‘Here’s what you missed, and how can we support you to get back in flow?’ A smooth return is much easier when you’ve built the runway before take-off.”

