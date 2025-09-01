Survey Reveals 40% of Professionals Struggle to Reignite After Holiday

As summer draws to a close, a new global poll from Insights reveals a concerning trend in workplace sentiment: 40% of professionals report a “slow start” when returning from holiday, and 25% are even reconsidering their career direction.
Experts call this trend the post-vacation turnover effect – a period when returning employees may be most at risk of disengagement or departure.
David Bowes, Head of People at Insights said:
“For many, the return from summer holidays marks a psychological reset – as proven by these results. Time off is often a catalyst for reflection and for some, that reflection prompts major career re-evaluation.
“For leaders and HR teams, the message is clear: the return-from-holiday window is a prime opportunity to re-engage staff and strengthen retention. By not doing so, they may risk losing some of their best people.
“Post-summer is a strategic moment to reset energy, rebuild connection, and renew purpose. Leaders who approach it with empathy, planning, and a people-first mindset can transform a potential slump into a launchpad for high performance.”
The new findings build on existing research showing that workplace anxiety after time off is widespread. Studies suggest up to 75% of employees feel apprehensive about returning after the summer break – a phenomenon sometimes compared to “Sunday Scaries” that stretch far beyond weekends.
How to create renewed momentum
To explore solutions, Insights spoke with L&D professionals, HR leaders, and executive coaches worldwide about how human-centred leadership can turn post-holiday risk into renewed momentum.
Rachel Galloway, HR Business Partner and Insights Practitioner at Eaton Manufacturing:
“Set yourself – and your team – up for success by planning ahead before taking time off. Clear critical priorities and ensure no urgent deliverables are due during your absence. Since emails can be time-consuming, review and flag important messages with task reminders and deadlines before you leave.
“Communicate your availability to your team and designate a clear point of contact to maintain continuity. Finally, block the first few hours of your first day back to catch up on communications and meeting invites. This simple preparation supports a calm, focused return and helps you mentally switch off, knowing everything is in place.”
Al Goel, Global Learning Leader, Insights Practitioner and former Sanofi and Deloitte Executive:
“When people return, I prioritise brief, informal check-ins. These aren’t status updates, they’re human moments. I ask, ‘How was your time away?’ and genuinely listen.
“This small act builds psychological safety and trust, especially important post-vacation. I’ll also ask how I can support them with immediate priorities to ease the transition and help them regain momentum. It sets a tone of care before diving into tasks.”
Andy Dowling, Chief Executive of The Colour Works:
“Too often, holiday planning is treated like an afterthought. But when people leave work anxious, they’re not recharging – they’re bracing. One motto we live by is: ‘We want the best of you, not what’s left of you.’
“Treat holidays as part of delivery planning. Make it a shared, upfront agreement, and ensure cover is in place. When they return, make time for a proper check-in:
‘We missed you, welcome back!’
‘Here’s what you missed, and how can we support you to get back in flow?’
A smooth return is much easier when you’ve built the runway before take-off.”
Gerben Willemse, L&D Consultant and Owner of Light Up!, based in the Netherlands:
“Invite your team to share one or two insights from their holiday – either in a virtual space like Teams or physically, on a flipchart in the office. Start by sharing your own reflections: What did your time away teach you as a leader? What might you do differently this month?
“Yes, you’ll get humorous answers like ‘drink more wine at work’ or ‘bring back siestas’ but beneath that humour you’re actually building connections, creativity, and long-term engagement.”