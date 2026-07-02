Supporting Welsh Producers and Strengthening Our Economy

Food is more than simply what ends up on a plate. It represents people, communities, landscapes, traditions, and the businesses that work tirelessly behind the scenes to produce quality ingredients.

At Harlech Foodservice, we believe that understanding where food comes from – and championing those who make it – is central to building a stronger, more sustainable Welsh economy.

Since we were founded in 1972, we have remained committed to delivering quality service while respecting the communities and environments in which we operate. As an independent, family-owned and managed business, we appreciate the importance of investing locally and creating opportunities that benefit the people and places around us.

Food provenance is at the heart of that approach. By working with Welsh producers and increasing the presence of Welsh-made products across our range, we are helping to strengthen local supply chains, support employment, and ensure more of the value created by our food system remains within our country.

We now work with more than 40 suppliers across the country, and demand for Welsh-produced goods continues to grow. In 2025, sales of products manufactured in Wales increased by 78 per cent compared with the previous year, which demonstrates the appetite for high-quality, locally produced food and drink.

The benefits of this methodology extend far beyond sales figures. When a Welsh producer grows, the impact is felt throughout the wider economy. Increased demand can lead to investment in facilities, new technology, job creation, and greater security for the farmers and communities that supply them.

A perfect example of this is our relationship with South Caernarfon Creameries, located close to our main base in Gwynedd. As Wales’ oldest farm-owned dairy co-operative, it represents exactly what a strong regional supply chain can achieve.

Its recent £25 million Project Dragon investment programme, which expanded production and packaging capabilities, demonstrates the ambition and resilience of Welsh food manufacturing.

Our support for products such as Dragon Cheese and Snowdonia Cheese has contributed to increased demand, helping create the conditions for further growth and investment.

The same story can be seen across our wider supply chain. Increased demand for Llaeth y Llan yoghurts has supported growth at its Llannefydd dairy, where milk is sourced within five miles of site, helping retain investment within the local farming community.

Radnor’s development has led to investment in production capacity and the creation of skilled jobs, while businesses including Edwards of Conwy, Henllan Bakery, Gower Foods, and Sidoli Cakes have all seen the benefits of working together to grow Welsh food and drink.

This is why provenance matters. It is not simply about knowing where something comes from; it is about understanding the wider impact of those choices.

Choosing Welsh produce helps reduce unnecessary food miles, supports local employment, and contributes to a more resilient food system. In an increasingly uncertain world, food security has never been more important.

Developing strong regional supply chains gives communities greater confidence that quality food can continue to be produced, supplied, and enjoyed close to home. Our role as a foodservice wholesaler is to connect producers with customers across Wales, the North West of England, and the West Midlands. After all, we are only a short trip from the border.

With more than 4,000 product lines, we have a responsibility to provide choice while also ensuring that Welsh producers have a platform to grow and we become less reliant on the rest of Europe and the world. The beauty being that the quality of produce speaks for itself in terms of quality.

We are actively increasing the presence of Welsh-produced goods across our core categories, from dairy and drinks to vegetables supplied into school meals through partnerships with growers including Anglesey Potato Company, Castellmarch Farm, and Llysiau Menai.

The Welsh Veg in Schools project is a perfect example of what can be achieved through collaboration. By working alongside government and local growers, we can help provide high-quality Welsh produce to young people while supporting the farmers who grow it.

Crucially, it’s more than merely putting locally grown food on school menus. It’s also about serving the hospitality and tourism sectors with the finest produce

Sustainability is also a key part of our journey. Supporting local producers goes hand in hand with our commitment to achieving net zero by 2045, alongside initiatives such as investing in carbon-efficient vehicles and installing solar panels at our Criccieth headquarters.

Ultimately, our ambition is simple: to be a reliable and efficient foodservice partner while making a positive contribution to the communities we serve.

The future of Welsh food depends on collaboration. We know, as an integral part of the supply chain in Wales, that producers, suppliers, customers, and communities all have a role to play in protecting our food heritage and creating new opportunities for generations to come.

By championing Welsh produce today, we are not only supporting businesses, but we are also helping build a stronger, more sustainable, and more secure future for Wales.